Morecambe venue celebrates culture and heritage of resort with new postcard

The colourful hand-drawn large-size postcard which can be bought at the Alhambra (formerly The Carleton Inn) features the notable cultural buildings and other landmarks along

the promenade of Morecambe and Heysham, including the Alhambra, the Winter Gardens, St Peter’s Church in Heysham, the Midland Hotel and the Eric Morecambe Statue.

Alhambra Live co-director Fiona Wetton said: “We wanted to celebrate what gives Morecambe its unique character, and we thought a cultural postcard would be a great way to promote Morecambe for the future.

The Alhambra, Morecambe. By mrrobertwade (wadey).

“We’re based in the West End and this is a postcard that comes from here – which is important for us.

“We don’t have any of the tourist footfall that many other parts of Morecambe and Heysham enjoy, so we hope that it will make a contribution to raising awareness of the West

End and the appeal of its cultural communities and architecture.”

The postcard is the creation of artist Nick Awde, who is also one of the directors of Alhambra Live.

Nick said: “Postcards have always been a great way to promote a seaside town.

"People may be sending less of them in the post nowadays, but we’d like to think there’s always a use for a well designed postcard.

"Morecambe’s local artists are creating some amazing postcards linked to the area, so it made sense for us to produce a homegrown one too.”

The buildings and landmarks along the waterfront of Morecambe and Heysham are depicted as seen across Morecambe Bay from the Lake District.

Nick said: “The view of the Lake District is one of the unique features of Morecambe and Heysham – and Alhambra Live is lucky to have amazing views thanks to the 12ft-high

bar windows of our front bar – but I’ve always wondered how Morecambe and Heysham look in close-up from the other side of the Bay.”

The postcard is available from Alhambra Live at its events and on most Sundays, when the bar is open to the public.

