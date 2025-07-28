Morecambe trucking company reveals demolition plans after major blaze

A haulage firm on White Lund which was hit by a large fire are applying to Lancaster City Council to see if they need permission to demolish part of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darbyshire & Horabin, operating as DCL Transport Services, want to carry out partial demolition of their industrial units located at Northgate but want to know whether prior approval of the local authority is required.

A formal Section 80 demolition notice has also been submitted to Lancaster City Council for demolition of the affected bays – reference number 25/00086/DEM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darbyshire & Horabin Ltd have proposed demolition works of industrial units Bay 3, 4 and 5 due to structural damage caused by fire and want full demolition of the bays.

An aerial view of the major fire at DCL Transport Services on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

The work is expected to start on August 14 and finish on August 28.

The demolition contractor is to remove debris from the site.

Planning documents said that on Sunday July 13 2025 emergency services were called to a building fire on the site which has caused extensive damage to parts of the buildings structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, a site inspection has been carried out by a structural engineer, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, and an independent fire investigation team.

A major fire broke out at DCL Transport Services on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

The existing building comprises of several adjoining units, with internal openings, allowing the company to utilise the space as a single facility for storage and distribution operations.

The fire originated primarily in Bay 3 at the rear of the building and subsequently spread, causing fire and smoke damage to the adjoining bays.

Bay 3 is currently full of debris from stored contents and collapsed building materials, and full demolition of this section is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bay 4, located along the southeast boundary, is a high level building, with two adjoining single storey units (Bay 5).

Cracking has been observed on the side of Bay 4, and the external wall shows areas of localised collapse, requiring demolition.

Extensive damage has been caused to the roof structure of Bay 4.

Bay 2 has not been as severely affected, however, the roof covering has suffered extensive smoke damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bay 1 which fronts Northgate Road, has not suffered any structural fire damage.

The applicant is concerned that the matter requires immediate attention, and that demolition of the building is required in the interest of safety or health.

• Several structural elements are defective and at risk of further collapse if not promptly addressed.

• Loose roof debris presents an immediate hazard and must be removed and replaced without delay to prevent further structural failure or materials being dislodged by wind into adjacent public footpaths, highways, or neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The site contains debris from the building and previously stored materials, including asbestos, which needs to be safely removed.

• Although the site has been secured, there remains a risk of unauthorised access or trespass, particularly given its industrial location.

• It should be noted that Bay 1 and the adjacent yard area remain in usable condition and continue to be accessible to the applicant.

The applicant seeks confirmation from Lancaster City Council without reasonable delay, that prior approval is granted for partial demolition of the building, at DCL Transport, Northgate.

Councillors have yet to decide on the applications.

View the application reference numbers DEL 25/00842/PAD and 25/00086/DEM at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions