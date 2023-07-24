Morecambe Town Council to try and pay back £1m ‘Frontierland tax’ after U-turn on eyesore prom site

The decision at a recent meeting of Morecambe Town Council to withdraw the expression of interest was driven by the Morecambe Bay Independents (MBIs), now the majority group on the town council after the local elections in May.

The council will also take legal advice to look for a way to recompense Morecambe taxpayers after raising a £1m 'Frontierland tax' from them earlier this year.

MBI Councillor Geoff Knight’s motion called for “Morecambe Town Council to withdraw its expression of interest in the former Frontierland site” and for the town council's proper officer Luke Trevaskis to "write to the leader of Lancaster City Council to confirm this decision".

Gaps in the blue hoarding surrounding the former Frontierland site on Morecambe Promenade allow views within. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

It also asked that the town council be "kept informed by Lancaster City Council on any aspects of redevelopment of the former Frontierland site" and "reiterated our objection to any housing on this site".

The motion also said that the town council should take "legal advice regarding the reallocation of funds which were raised for the community fund".

The motion was passed with only the Liberal Democrats voting against.

Labour supported the motion despite having voted for the scheme and funding earlier this year.

Lib Dem Town Councillor Jim Pilling said: “At Thursday’s council meeting they put forward a motion to withdraw the council’s Expression of Interest in Frontierland and to try to find a way to refund the community fund (which is very problematical to do legally).

“As a result, it appears that the only Expressions of Interest in Frontierland received by Lancaster City Council all have a housing element to them.

“This is precisely what the residents do not want.

“If you wish to express your opinions on the decision taken by the Morecambe Bay Independents and Labour on Thursday night regarding Frontierland then I urge you to contact them directly and let them know what you think about them.”

In 2021 the Council resolved to form a Frontierland Working Group following the lack of development of the site from its prior owners, Morrisons Plc.

During the same time, Lancaster City Council was engaged in discussions with Morrisons Plc and became the freehold owner of the site on July 29 2021.

In September 2022 and March 2023, Lancaster City Council announced an expression of interest round for the site, calling for ideas for potential uses.

In March, they said that most responses from the first round of bids were "housing led with an ancillary hotel and leisure component".

They then put out feelers for more expressions of interest, hoping for leisure-based ideas, with a deadline of June.

As yet, no firm proposals have been agreed for the future of the site.

