56/58 and 60, Euston Road, Morecambe, opposite Travelodge near the Arndale Centre in Morecambe is currently occupied by Furniture Matters which sells low cost white goods and furniture and Uniform and Leisurewear which supplies school uniforms, children’s sports and activity wear and Rainbow, Guides and Brownies uniforms.

The commercial property measures a total of 3,778 sq. ft.

In a prominent town centre position next to the Arndale Centre this is a rare freehold opportunity for buyers.

Furniture Matters sells new and used white goods and furniture.

Predominantly open plan accommodation, the premises comprise a two-storey mid-terraced property of concrete frame construction with brick/rendered infill panels together with glazed

display windows beneath a flat felted roof.

The premises have been reconfigured and sub-divided to form two separate demises, both being retail premises.

Both units are laid out to provide open plan sale areas to the ground floor, with ancillary accommodation including kitchen and WC facilities on the first floors.

The exterior of 56/58 and 60, Euston Road in Morecambe which is for sale through agents Eckersley.

Both units are fitted in keeping with their current use as retail lock-up shops.

The display windows are aluminium framed with uPVC windows at first floor level.

The premises are situated on Euston Road in the centre of Morecambe, in a predominantly retail/commercial area being adjacent to the Arndale shopping centre.

Morecambe has a population of approximately 33,500 with a catchment estimated to be in the region of 130,000.

The Uniform and Leisurewear shop supplies school uniforms for the majority of schools in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The town awaits the outcome of the proposed Eden Project.

The commercial property is for sale for offers in the region of £250,000 through agents Eckersley.

Call them on 01772 913346.