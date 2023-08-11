A bar on one of Morecambe’s most popular streets for pubs and takeaways in the town centre is for sale for offers in the region of £275,000.

Bar Eighteen 66 on Queen Street, Morecambe is on the corner of two streets and was formerly The Bradford Arms before being given a major facelift in 2017.

Key features are:

* Town centre public house

*Open plan trading area

*Seven former letting bedrooms

*Prominent corner position

*External trading area

*Three bedroom living accommodation

On entering the property on the ground floor there is an open plan, split level bar area seating around 50 people on fixed perimeter seating, low and high stools, separate games area with pool table and large bar servery.

There are ladies and men’s toilets.

The pub currently operates on a wet sales only basis as a community local and has a number of live music events on through the week.

Located on the upper floors are seven former letting bedrooms which are in need of refurbishment and upgrading.

The living accommodation is also located on the upper floors and briefly comprises of three bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a small enclosed yard area for pubgoers to drink outside.

Call agents Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds on 0113 519 7012 or to request details visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138355967#/?channel=COM_BUY

1 . Bar Eighteen 66 The games area of the bar on Queen Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds. Photo: Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds Photo Sales

2 . Bar Eighteen 66 The exterior of the pub on Queen Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds. Photo: Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Bar Eighteen 66 Looking down at the bar area in the pub on Queen Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds. Photo: Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds Photo Sales

4 . Bar Eighteen 66 The interior of the bar on Queen Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds. Photo: Everard Cole Ltd, Leeds Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2