Morecambe to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day with flag-raising and beacon-lighting ceremonies and free concert
Proceedings begin at Morecambe Town Hall at 11am with a flag-raising ceremony, organised in partnership with the Royal British Legion and Bay Veteran’s Association.
The event will begin with the official VE Day Proclamation delivered by Town Crier Michael Glen and the raising of the official VE Day 80 flag above the Town Hall.
Rev. Chris Krawiez of Morecambe Parish Church will then deliver a short sermon, which will be followed by a reception for veterans and their families in Morecambe Town Hall.
Then at The Platform at 7pm, Morecambe Brass Band perform a specially curated concert programme titled ‘And Then There Was Peace’.
A variety of military marches, music from the movies, and musical moments for reflection will take audience members on a journey through three world-defining conflicts, from Wellington’s victory at
Waterloo, through the muddy fields of Flanders, to celebrations on the streets at the end of World War Two.
The concert is free to attend, with tickets available from The Platform box office and online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform
The day’s celebrations wrap up with a beacon-lighting at the bottom of the stone jetty between the Midland Hotel and the RNLI station.
The specially designed beacon will be lit at 9.30pm simultaneously with hundreds of others in towns and villages throughout the country to the strains of bugle calls.
The Last Post will be sounded in its traditional military capacity at approximately 10pm to mark the end of the day’s events.