Morecambe to host Lancashire leg of prestigious international vintage car rally

The charity event with pre-1980 cars, is raising money for research into prostrate cancer, suicide and men's mental health.

Morecambe vintage motoring enthusiast, dance teacher and artist Anthony Padgett said: “This is a great event for the area. Drives happen in cities throughout the world. And registered participants (men and women) bring classic cars and dress smartly and stylishly for event. This is a very "cool" event and a great opportunity for the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drive will meet 10.30am and leave noon on Sunday, September 24 from Morecambe Promenade Gardens - across from the Winter Gardens, 209 Marine Rd Central, Morecambe LA4 4BU.

Vintage car drive host Anthony Padgett in Morecambe.

Heading up the A6 it will stop at Levens Hall at about 1pm and then down the A6070 to go up Capernwray Road and drop down to Hornby on the way across to Bridge House Farm in Wray on the B6480 at about 2.30pm where there will also be a display of vintage tractors.

The plan is to end the drive on the Mill Race historic area of Lancaster at about 4pm, past Marcos and looping around the bus station then back up and next to the Grand Theatre for parking at St Leonards Gate.

This annual event raises awareness of health issues and also makes reference to the history of the Morecambe, Lancaster and River Lune Valley area.

People are invited to meet the drivers and see their cars at these locations.