A ‘bee friendly’ bus shelter with plants and flowers on the roof is to be installed at Morecambe Battery in the new year.

According to Lancaster Bus Users Group, one of the two bus shelters for northbound buses along the promenade at Morecambe Battery was removed in December 2021 after having been hit by a vehicle.

Since then, passengers on the very frequent 1/1A service to the town centre and on to Lancaster have had to wait at the side of the road without

protection from the elements at what is a very exposed location.

A living roof shelter of the type to be installed at the Battery.

The shelter was provided by the advertising contractors Clear Channel, under a contract with Lancashire County Council that allows them to

display advertising material on shelters in return for providing them at agreed locations.

Clear Channel’s policy on shelters that have to be replaced following damage is to wait until its insurers have settled any claim before going ahead with a replacement, said Lancaster Bus Users Group.

However, it now appears that an end is in sight to passenger misery and that the replacement shelter might just be something a little bit special.

Clear Channel includes in its range of shelters a “living roof” or “bee-friendly” version, one of which is due to be installed at the Battery.

Clear Channel said: “Living Roofs are planted with a mix of 13 native wildflower and five sedum species; selected by experts to aid and support bees and other pollinators, whose numbers have sadly been in decline in recent years.

“The thoughtfully-designed shelters contribute towards climate resistance, absorb rainwater falling on the roof, help to reduce the ‘Urban Heat Island Effect’, capture particulates from the air, and help make the city a greener and happier place”.

Unfortunately, passengers will have to wait until the new year for the shelter as it cannot be installed over winter in case the plants on the roof were to die off.