Morecambe three bedroom terrace up for auction for just £55k
An end terrace three bedroom house in Morecambe is being auctioned for just £55k.
203, Westminster Road, Morecambe is for sale by unconditional online auction.
The end of terrace house is arranged as a ground floor flat and a first and second floor maisonette requiring modernisation with accommodation on three floors.
Accommodation comprises:
Ground Floor FlatLiving RoomBedroomKitchenBathroom/WCUpper Maisonette Second Floor:Bedroom (Two)Bedroom (Three)KitchenWCFirst Floor:Living RoomBedroom (One)Bathroom/WCExterior:Double garage to the rearPrivate rear yard
There are open house viewing appointments available:Saturday January 7 2023 - 12pm-12.30pmSaturday January 14 2023 - 12pm-12.30pmSaturday January 21 2023 - 12pm-12.30pmTuesday January 24 2023 - 10am-10.30am.
Bidding opens on January 26 at 9am and closes at 12pm on January 26.
Visit here for the auction website SellProp Auctions, Essex, Suite 6 Essex House Station Road, Upminster, RM14 2SJ.
Call the agent on 01708 207187 for details.