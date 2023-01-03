203, Westminster Road, Morecambe is for sale by unconditional online auction.

The end of terrace house is arranged as a ground floor flat and a first and second floor maisonette requiring modernisation with accommodation on three floors.

Accommodation comprises:

The exterior of the end terrace house in Morecambe up for auction. Picture courtesy of Sell Prop Auctions, Essex.

Ground Floor FlatLiving RoomBedroomKitchenBathroom/WCUpper Maisonette Second Floor:Bedroom (Two)Bedroom (Three)KitchenWCFirst Floor:Living RoomBedroom (One)Bathroom/WCExterior:Double garage to the rearPrivate rear yard

There are open house viewing appointments available:Saturday January 7 2023 - 12pm-12.30pmSaturday January 14 2023 - 12pm-12.30pmSaturday January 21 2023 - 12pm-12.30pmTuesday January 24 2023 - 10am-10.30am.

Bidding opens on January 26 at 9am and closes at 12pm on January 26.

Visit here for the auction website SellProp Auctions, Essex, Suite 6 Essex House Station Road, Upminster, RM14 2SJ.

The back of the end terrace house in Morecambe which is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Sell Prop Auctions, Essex.

Call the agent on 01708 207187 for details.

The living room at the terrace house in Morecambe which is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Sell Prop Auctions, Essex.

A sitting room at the property up for auction in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Sell Prop Auctions, Essex.

A kitchen at the property in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Sell Prop Auctions, Essex.