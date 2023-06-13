News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe theatre throws open its doors to dogs for the first time for special screening

Morecambe’s Winter Gardens opens its doors to man’s best friend as they celebrate 100 years of cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.
By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

Rin-Tin-Tin and Friends: Bring Your Dog will be shown at the theatre on Saturday July 29 and organisers say "the screening is open to all good dogs and their owners".

This specially created compilation of films will introduce you to some of the biggest stars of the silent era, including Jean the Vitagraph Dog, Luke the Bulldog, Teddy the Great Dane, Blair (the star of Rescued by Rover) and of course Rin-Tin-Tin.

Although best known a 1950s television character, Rin-Tin-Tin was a real dog.

Loki loves Morecambe Winter Gardens and he can't wait to come along to Rin-Tin-Tin and Friends: Bring your Dog! on July 29.Loki loves Morecambe Winter Gardens and he can't wait to come along to Rin-Tin-Tin and Friends: Bring your Dog! on July 29.
Rescued from a World War One battlefield in 1918 by an American soldier, he was brought to Hollywood and began appearing in films in 1922.

After two appearances he got his first starring role one hundred years ago, and it was so successful that another 23 starring appearances followed.

The screening will be organised by the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival who have put on other film shows at the theatre in the past, including a recent sci-fi double bill of Metropolis and Blade Runner.

Will Pound (harmonicas and accordions) and Jonny Best (piano) will be performing live to accompany the silent films.

Cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.Cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.
All well-behaved dogs are welcome at this show, which runs from 1pm to 2.30pm.

There will be water bowls around the theatre and dog treats will be available.

Tickets are on sale from https://www.ysff.co.uk/whats-on/woof-silent-film-dogs-morecambe?fbclid=IwAR1an92wAvdKyMPXAnjV-6uo4SJpvwrhDFceAD858r_td9RLY1GY0LfuNUg and will also be available from Morecambe and Lancaster Visitor Information Centres.

Cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.Cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.
Cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.Cinema’s first canine movie star, Rin-Tin-Tin.
A canine movie star with a baby.A canine movie star with a baby.
A canine movie star with an actor in a film.A canine movie star with an actor in a film.
