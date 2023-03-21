Morecambe theatre group hosts drama workshops for two new summer shows

Artistic director of the Players Matt Panesh said: “These shows are about putting some entertainment back on the Promenade in Morecambe for tourists and friends, and residents.”Jenny, cast member, said: “Myself and my son Arthur came to Aladdin with absolutely no acting experience, we've loved gaining confidence, trying something new and meeting a lovely warm welcoming group of people. We're definitely involved in the new one.”David Findlay, Northern Broadsides and HullTruck alumni, who has written the Mummer's script and will be directing said: “We're a completely inclusive company, we do what we can with what we've got, and so far we're winning.

"Children are welcome as long as parents also take part. We're expecting to be over subscribed, but what we'll do is arrange multiple casts of the show. Everyone who turns up will get a part.”Matt Panesh said: “For those who want to develop careers, and maybe their writing skills, I'm starting my Make Your Fringe Show workshops.

“Last year, we produced ten shows from the workshops that went into the programme of over sixty shows from around the country.”The West End Players community workshops start Monday March 27, 6.30pm- 8.30pm.

Matt Panesh and David Findlay in Steptoe and Son. Photo by Micky Balshaw.

Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday nights.The Make your Fringe Show Workshops start Tuesday, March 28, 6.30pm and are £10 per session. Discretionary discounts available.Both are held at The West End Playhouse, 21c Yorkshire Street, LA3 1QE.All queries please contact Matt Panesh on 07858 031303.

The cast of Aladdin at West End Players.

Darron Baxter who took the workshops and is a member of the improv comedy troupe The Wallflowers.