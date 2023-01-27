Morecambe theatre and Lancaster church among eight projects to get prosperity fund cash boost

Lancaster City Council has received £5.3 million from the UK Government through the UKSPF to invest over the next three years in projects which improve the lives of local people and the economy.

The successful bids include projects that cover the central themes of an investment plan that was developed in partnership with local residents and organisations, and which was signed off by the Government in December.

While eight bids have been successful as part of the first phase, there will be other opportunities for local organisations to put bids forward as part of the next funding rounds, details of which will be announced soon.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Councillor Caroline Jackson, the leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The UKSPF presents an opportunity for the council and its partners to reshape the future of the district and I’d like to congratulate all of the bidders who were successful in this first round of funding.

“These projects will make a real difference to our district by supporting people affected by the cost of living crisis, regenerating one of our most important listed buildings, and increasing employment opportunities.

“For those that weren’t successful, there will be many more opportunities in the future, starting with a new round of bidding in February, and we look forward to working with organisations in the coming months, to refine their bids so they too can reap the benefits of UKSPF funding.”

The successful projects in the first phase of funding cover the three central themes of Community & Place, People & Skills, and Supporting Local Businesses:

• The Streets Are Ours - Local partnership initiatives to improve town centres and high streets

• Supporting residents with cost of living through provision of warm places, along with advice and other practical support

• Developing a Local Area Energy Plan to support decarbonisation for both communities and businesses across our district

• Community Learning Network - Creating a network to ensure residents are able to access all available learning opportunities

• Cornerstone (Lancaster Methodist Church) - A feasibility study for a net zero community hub including a café, advice and support

• Morecambe Winter Gardens - Supporting the regeneration and development of the venue and encouraging inward investment

• Electech Innovation Cluster - Supporting a network for technology businesses to enhance the area's reputation as a centre of excellence for electronics design and manufacture

• The Growing Club - Supporting women in starting and maintaining sustainable businesses