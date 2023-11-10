News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Morecambe teen accused of rape of girl under 13 and other sex crimes

A Morecambe teenager has appeared in court charged with rape of a girl under 13 and other sex crimes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to rape of a girl under 13, attempted rape of a girl under 13, and two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13 when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He also pleaded not guilty to causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

A case management hearing is due to take place today (Friday) at Preston Magistrates’ Court.