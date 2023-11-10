Morecambe teen accused of rape of girl under 13 and other sex crimes
A Morecambe teenager has appeared in court charged with rape of a girl under 13 and other sex crimes.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to rape of a girl under 13, attempted rape of a girl under 13, and two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13 when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
He also pleaded not guilty to causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
A case management hearing is due to take place today (Friday) at Preston Magistrates’ Court.