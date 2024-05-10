Morecambe teacher in marathon effort to raise money for mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Morecambe primary school teacher is undertaking a gruelling ultra marathon in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Gavin Goulds, who is assistant headteacher at Sandylands Primary School in Morecambe, will be hiking, jogging and running 100km through the hills and mountains of the Lake District.

Gavin said: “2024 sees me come back to my first Ultra Marathon but this time, I'm doing it one full run through, rather than splitting it over two days.

"This will be my third Ultra Marathon in four years, having also dome the Yorkshire 3 Peaks, the National 3 peaks (last year) and an overnight hike through the Peak District in conjunction with the Football League.

"Ultras run across the country. I am undertaking the 100km continuous option meaning I will start at around 8am on the morning of Saturday June 8 and hike, jog and run around the Lakes, essentially circumnavigating Lake Windermere. I will hike all day and through the night.

"I am doing this challenge for Mind, the mental health charity, in memory of a friend I lost.

"In total, I've raised around £8,000 for Mind and the mental health foundation over the last five years.

“Doing this hopefully raises not only much needed money in a time where mental health support is crumbling but raises awareness for people to talk about their mental health challenges in the same way that we talk about our physical health struggles.”

Gavin wants to raise £600 for Mind.

The Lake District Ultra Challenge 2024 takes place on June 8.

For more information about the ultra challenge visit https://www.ultrachallenge.com/lake-district-challenge/