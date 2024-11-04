Morecambe takeaway gets set to serve up its last dish after impressive 47 years in business

A Morecambe Chinese takeaway is closing after 47 years due to the owners retiring.

New Dragon Town Chinese takeaway which is at 19, Albert Road, Morecambe will serve its last dishes on Sunday, November 10 when it closes.

New Dragon Town has served locals and visitors since 1977, five decades, with what could be considered ‘westernised Chinese’ dishes.

Owner, Graham Chan, began helping run the family takeaway with his parents and siblings, before co-running the takeaway (then, Dragon Town) with his parents in 1985.

New Dragon Town Chinese takeaway in Morecambe in its early days. It opened in 1977.

In 1991 he would go on to takeover the business (renaming to New Dragon Town), and has been at the helm for over 30 years, alongside his wife, Meggie, and their children offering a helping hand.

They've seen generations of customers coming through their door, with many regulars.

One of the shop’s most iconic features are the two giant money trees in the window, which have been quietly growing for over 30 years.

The shop is known for favourites: New Dragon Town special fried rice, chicken curry, prawn toast and sweet and sour chicken.

Owners Graham and Meggie Chan at the New Dragon Town Chinese takeaway on Albert Road which is closing down after 47 years.

Graham Chan said: “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty, friendship, and support.”

“We thank you for the memories and the years of loyal custom.”

The Chan family feature in TikTok videos on British chinese takeaways with over one million views.

In February 2024, Graham and Meggie’s daughter Anna Chan won an award from 10 Downing Street for outstanding volunteering.

Anna, 34, a former pupil at West End Primary School and Morecambe Bay Academy, won the 2264th “Points of Light” award from No.10 for a person who is making a change in their community.