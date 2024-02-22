Morecambe takeaway boss announces second branch in Lancaster plus new smash burger business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mashcroft’s mashed potato takeaway opened its door at the Trimpell Club in Out Moss Lane, Morecambe, in December shortly followed by Winging’ It in January selling all sorts of chicken wings.

Now owner James Ashcroft has announced that he will be opening a new Lancaster branch of Mashcroft’s and Wingin’ It from The Bowerham Hotel kitchen – plus a new venture called Smashcroft’s which will be offering smash burgers.

The Lancaster branches are set to open on Friday March 1 with a launch party at the Bowerham Road pub.

Having just recovered from pneumonia, James said: “It’s very exciting times for us here, we’re just locking down some chefs ready to go.

“It means we can bring you food to Lancaster from Lancaster.

"Smashcroft’s will also be a brand new takeaway burger business out of Lancaster.

"We’ve got some really interesting burgers on the menu, everything from peppercorn burgers to burgers made out of doughnuts with jam and peanut butter. It’s going to be wild.

"There has been a lot happening and we're working really hard to bring you great food and this is the next step.”

The expansion plans will see some changes to opening hours in Morecambe.

The Morecambe operation will close from Tuesday February 27 until Friday March 8.

Morecambe opening hours will then change to Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.