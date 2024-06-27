Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Regent Park will be transformed into Morecambe Summer Markets this weekend, June 29 and 30.

A fantastic selection of traders have spent weeks in advance preparing, crafting, and making awesome products to share with everyone.

There will be bars with beers, lagers, prosecco, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a brilliant variety of hot food to choose from, and an ice cream van with snow cones, as well as hot drinks and snacks.

Morecambe Christmas Markets at Regent Park last year. Morecambe Summer Markets are coming to the park this weekened.

Some delicious desserts are on offer, including cakes, bakes, crepes, donuts, and waffles.

There will be rides and inflatables for the children as well as both of the play parks being kept open.

The summer markets at Regent Park in Morecambe are open between 11am and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.