Morecambe Summer Markets arrive in town this weekend
A fantastic selection of traders have spent weeks in advance preparing, crafting, and making awesome products to share with everyone.
There will be bars with beers, lagers, prosecco, wine, cocktails and mocktails.
There is a brilliant variety of hot food to choose from, and an ice cream van with snow cones, as well as hot drinks and snacks.
Some delicious desserts are on offer, including cakes, bakes, crepes, donuts, and waffles.
There will be rides and inflatables for the children as well as both of the play parks being kept open.
The summer markets at Regent Park in Morecambe are open between 11am and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
A spokesperson for Morecambe Summer Markets said: “We had a great turnout in December for the Christmas Markets, and we would love to see even more of you this weekend in Regent Park!”
