Morecambe store giving away £10 vouchers to customers this weekend
Customers will have the chance to win a £10 voucher at Poundstretcher in the Arndale centre every hour on Saturday and Sunday (October 26 and 27).
Lucky customers will be selected randomly at the tills using the in-store radio system.
Store colleagues will also be joining in the fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of Halloween-themed fancy dress outfits, while younger customers will have the chance to win goodies in a special Halloween drawing competition.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Weekend Giveaway,” said Joanna Clark, Store Manager of Poundstretcher Morecambe.
Poundstretcher has hundreds of Halloween products in store right now including a special 99p Halloween Deals range featuring everything from Zombie Fingers and Zombie Brains through to a Glow in the Dark Axe and Glow in the Dark Window Gel Stickers.
