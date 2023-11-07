Morecambe store gets green light to extend delivery times despite early morning noise fears

Plans to extend delivery hours at a Morecambe budget store have been given the go-ahead.

Lancaster City Council approved the proposal for Home Bargains on Westgate at a meeting at Morecambe Town Hall this morning (November 6) – despite concerns about potential early morning disturbance.

The firm was given permission to change the shop’s delivery hours to include earlier starts seven days a week, as well as later evening deliveries.

The application, by Liverpool-based TJ Morris Ltd, which trades as Home Bargains, said the Morecambe store was facing operational issues in complying with the current permitted delivery hours but extended delivery hours would address the problem.

Home Bargains at Westgate, Morecambe.

Previous delivery hours allowed at Home Bargains were 7.30am-7pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am-4pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Now the store will be able to accept deliveries 7am-10pm on Monday to Saturdays and 9am-8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The store’s request for even earlier 6am starts seven days a week was not supported by the council.

A covering letter on behalf of TJ Morris states: “The site is not sensitive, being located away from residential properties. Residential properties are located further north, separated from the site by Westgate and Glentworth Road East, and to the west, separated from the site by White Lund Road.

"The residential properties located to the west are screened by a car repair garage and ancillary sheds.

“The proposed hours will not result in any material impact on residential amenity, given the absence of any noise-sensitive receptors within the vicinity. Planning permission can be granted accordingly.”

However, some residents had raised concerns about the impact on households nearby, especially in the morning.

The planning report stated: “One letter of objection has come from a resident on Glentworth Road East, raising issues about noise disturbance. The objection states that the noise of the metal delivery cages reverberates and is much louder at times when the road is quieter.

“Information suggests that noise associated with deliveries becomes more noticeable during time-sensitive periods, when background sound levels from traffic and commercial activities is significantly lower.