Morecambe Steampunk Festival, 1940s revival and cockling tragedy event receive £11k funding boost
Victorian Steampunk festival A Splendid Day Out is awarded £6,500 towards its 2024 festival, taking place June 7-9 at The Platform.
This family-friendly, accessible festival comprises an artisan market, indoor and outdoor entertainment, displays, and competitions, and regularly attracts visitors from around the world in an assortment of fantastical, creative costumes.
Rose Roberts, co-founder of A Splendid Day out, said: “We would like to thank Morecambe Town Council for their support of our Festival.
"We have always had to charge an entry fee on the door to cover the costs of hiring The Platform as a venue.
"The funding from Morecambe Town Council this year will mean we can continue to support The Platform by holding the event there whilst offering daytime entry free of charge to everyone - opening up the event to more people and enabling them to come and see what Steampunk is all about.”
Morecambe 1940s Revival is awarded £3,500 towards its 2024 festival, which will bring to life music, dance and fashion from the height of the swing area, alongside a vintage market and NAAFI (Navy, Army, and Air Force Institutes)-themed cafe in venues around Poulton on August 3-4.
Marie Jackson-Riding, chair of Morecambe 1940s Revival’s committee, said: “Many festivals (including ours) are completely volunteer-run and rely on grants and donations from generous organisations and individuals to go ahead.
"We’re grateful for the funding provided by Morecambe Town Council, which will enable the festival to remain free for all to attend, and would encourage anyone interested or able to donate time, energy or money to Morecambe 1940s Revival to get in touch.”
Finally, music and education charity More Music are awarded £1,000 from Morecambe Town Council’s Community Grants Fund to support ‘Sigh of the Sea’ - an evening of words, food and music commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy.
A reflective event on West End Beach from 4.30pm on Sunday February 4- which culminates in the lighting of a bonfire in the shape of a boat - is followed at 6.30pm by music and food at More Music, including performances of six songs from The Long Walk - a musical and theatrical response to the tragedy, written and developed in its aftermath in collaboration with the Morecambe community.
A spokesperson for More Music said: “We are grateful for the support from Morecambe Town Council which enables us to create a fitting, poignant and moving commemoration.
"The Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy highlighted the desperate plight of exploited migrant workers who often travel thousands of miles in the search for a better life and confirmed to us all the danger of the Bay and it's shifting sands.
"We invite people to join us in thinking about the lives of the Morecambe Bay cocklers, send their wishes and thoughts out on the tide and in the wind, and commit to making the world a safer, better place for all.”
Over the next 12 months, the Council is doubling its Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Grant Fund to £60,000 and increasing its Community Grant Fund by £10,000 (40%) in its 2024-25 budget.
Councillor Claire Cozler, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council, said: “Events and festivals created by the community, for the community, are the beating heart of Morecambe’s cultural life.
“They provide entertainment for local people and help make Morecambe a vibrant visitor destination, bolstering the town’s tourist economy.
"We are proud to support great projects such as these and to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting Morecambe’s festivals and events scene by doubling grant funding available to local event producers in our 2024-25 budget.”
Individuals or organisations interested in applying for a grant can find more information about the grants available and how to apply on the Council’s website at https://www.morecambe.gov.uk/community-grants/