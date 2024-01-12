Morecambe singer publishes book about his life to raise money for Lancaster cancer charities

A popular local singer has put pen to paper and published a book about his colourful life and times around Morecambe Bay.

Heysham-based crooner Ron Carey has launched a biography entitled "Something Was Happening" and is donating the proceeds of all sales to local cancer charities after undergoing three operations facial cancer before being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in 2019.

Ron’s book covers his childhood in Barrow during the war, his time as a fitter at Vickers shipyard and his subsequent migration across Morecambe Bay to Heysham where he discovered his love for performance and in particular singing.

The book is also a social history of Furness and North Lancashire and includes dozens of photos of the area across the decades. It also features humorous anecdotes aplenty.

Ron’s love of writing and theatre has seen him write his own musical called Across the Bay which he produced at the Lancaster Grand Theatre in 2009 and he has also performed at venues across the region including Morecambe Winter Gardens.

He is also currently writing a new musical, singing with the Lancaster University Big Band and performs every Monday at the Pier Hotel in Morecambe.

“I was inspired to write the book as I thought of my father and all the questions I wished I could have asked him but never got the chance. I really enjoyed writing it and remembering all the people I was privileged to meet and the places I have worked and travelled to. I hope people will find it interesting and enjoy reading it,” said Ron.

Something Was Happening is available as a downloadable book and is priced at £10.

All proceeds will be donated to CancerCare, St Mary’s Hospice in Ulverston and St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.