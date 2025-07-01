Morecambe shortlisted in national awards celebrating UK’s thriving towns

Morecambe BID is delighted to announce that Morecambe has been shortlisted in the 2025 Visa Let’s Celebrate Towns Awards, recognising the town’s achievements in connectivity and commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive economy.

Now in its third year, Visa’s Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative, delivered in partnership with the British Retail Consortium, celebrates towns across the UK that are helping local businesses and communities to thrive.

This year’s competition saw a record number of entries, and Morecambe stands proudly alongside 49 other shortlisted towns from all corners of the UK.

Morecambe has been recognised for its innovative and collaborative approach to improving local connectivity — whether through digital infrastructure, local partnerships, or initiatives that bring people, businesses and ideas together.

From left: chair of Morecambe BID David Waddington and BID manager John ONeill.

The town’s entry focused on the ambitious Morecambe Digital Corridor project, which aims to strengthen connections between the central promenade area and the West End, creating a seamless link that benefits the entire town.

Through high-speed fibre connectivity, solar-powered public WiFi, and new digital inclusion hubs, the project addresses digital exclusion in some of Morecambe’s most deprived areas, while also supporting businesses and visitors throughout the central town area.

This proposal ensures that all parts of Morecambe are ready to fully benefit from the £100m Eden Project Morecambe, set to open in 2028.

The project will:

● Extend high-speed fibre connectivity to key locations, creating a digital spine linking the central promenade area with the West End.

● Install solar-powered WiFi access points along the promenade and into the West End, supporting both visitors and residents.

● Create digital hubs to offer free skills training, remote working spaces, and technology access.

● Support local businesses across the town in developing online services and preparing for a surge in visitors.

● Improve access to online healthcare and essential services, enhancing community health and wellbeing.

● Promote environmental goals by integrating renewable energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions and supporting sustainable growth.

John O’Neill, manager of Morecambe BID, will represent the town at the official awards ceremony to be held at the House of Lords this July, where the six category winners will be announced.

Each winning town will receive £20,000 to invest in a local community project.

“It’s a real honour for Morecambe to be recognised on a national stage for the incredible work being done by local organisations, traders, community groups and residents,” said John O’Neill.

“This shortlisting highlights what we’ve all known for some time — that Morecambe is on the up, full of energy, innovation and ambition.

"Whether it’s Eden Project Morecambe on the horizon, improvements to town centre connectivity, or local businesses adapting and thriving — it’s all part of a bigger picture of regeneration, community pride and belief in our town’s future.”

David Waddington, chairman of Morecambe BID, added: “It’s a brilliant achievement for Morecambe, having been recognised for our collective efforts in ‘connecting’ the town in

so many ways.

"John continues to do an outstanding job in his position as BID Manager and is the driving force behind many of our initiatives. It’s wonderful that he can go to London to represent Morecambe BID and Morecambe. Bring it home, John!”

Morecambe BID continues to work closely with partners to ensure the town remains a great place to live, work, invest and visit.

Being shortlisted for Let’s Celebrate Towns is a proud moment and a sign that Morecambe’s potential is gaining national recognition.

For more information about the awards, visit https://www.visa.co.uk/towns

To find out more about Morecambe BID and how local businesses are working together to grow our town, visit https://www.morecambebid.org.uk/