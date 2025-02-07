Morecambe shop, cafe and hotel owners warned to lock and secure premises after spate of burglaries

Police are investigating a number of recent burglaries targeting businesses in Morecambe, mainly on or near the seafront in the town centre.

A police spokesman said: “We would ask all shop, cafe and hotel owners in this area to ensure their premises are locked and secured, CCTV is working and any cash is removed from the premises overnight.

“We have increased our patrols in this area and are working hard to identify those responsible.

“If you are in the area overnight then please be vigilant to anyone loitering in the area or acting suspiciously and report them on 101 (or 999 if you suspect they are actively trying to break in).”

Anyone with information on who the offenders are can report this anonymously on CrimeStoppers online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.