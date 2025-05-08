Morecambe sex offender due in court accused of eight crimes
A sex offender is due in court charged with eight offences, two including children.
William McLoud, 52, of Queen Street, Morecambe is accused of attempting to engage in sex chat with a child under 16, attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order, failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register x 3, making an indecent image of a child, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order x 2.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Thursday).