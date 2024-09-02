Morecambe RNLI warning after family caught in strong currents in the bay
Morecambe Lifeboat said that on Saturday (August 31) at 12.14pm they were called to help His Majesty’s Coastguard.
A report was received of two adults and a child caught in strong currents near Jenny Browns Point, drifting away from the shoreline and unable to make it back.
Morecambe’s RNLI hovercraft immediately went to the area.
The two adults and a child were located almost two miles offshore and suffering from the cold.
They were recovered and taken to shore leaving them in the safety of Arnside Coastguard.
A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: “This incident was extremely serious as whilst the casualties had a mobile phone they had no safety equipment including no life jackets.
"The casualties had already started to suffer the effects of the cold.
"If the crew hadn’t arrived when they did then this situation would have been devastating.