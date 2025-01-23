Morecambe RNLI urges people to stay safe around coast as Storm Éowyn hits the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn is set to bring strong winds across the UK, with an amber weather now in place for warning for parts of the North West on Friday.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging those near the coast to be aware of the dangers the stormy weather could bring.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from today (January 23), covering much of the UK.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption to the North West on Friday when the amber warning is in place.

Met Office warning about Storm Eowyn which is due to hit the country on Friday.

Cumbria, Lancashire and Merseyside all expected to be impacted.

For those who plan to visit the coast this Friday and Saturday, the strong gusts pose a significant risk to safety and the lifesaving charity is urging the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Chris Cousens, regional water safety Lead for the North West said: “Storm Éowyn is set to bring potentially dangerous and uncertain conditions so we’re asking the public to stay vigilant.

“If you plan to visit the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

The sea provided spectacular scenes at on Morecambe promenade during Monday's high tide.

“If you find yourself in trouble unexpectedly in the water, remember to Float to Live; lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you could end up in difficulty too.”

The RNLI's safety advice is:

*Stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges

*Check the weather forecast and tide times before you go

*Take a phone with you

*In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.