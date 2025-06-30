Morecambe RNLI rescue yacht dangerously close to Heysham shipping lane

An unmanned yacht that had drifted from its moorings was dangerously close to the shipping lane near Heysham.

At approximately 10.30am on Sunday, (June 29) Morecambe lifeboat crews sprang into action to assist a yacht in distress.

They had received reports that a yacht had lost its mooring from Fleetwood and was drifting dangerously close to the shipping lane near Heysham, completely unmanned.

This situation presented a serious risk, not only to the yacht itself but also to commercial and personal vessels in the area.

Upon arrival, the crew faced a challenging scenario: the 40ft yacht was lodged between rocks, situated near the outflows at the rear of the power station.

Its position complicated any immediate extraction efforts.

The lifeboat remained on scene, vigilantly monitoring the conditions as the tide gradually receded.

After careful evaluation, the crew, in collaboration with HM Coastguard Holyhead, developed a strategic rescue plan that hinged on the owner's return to the vessel for steering assistance.

After an extensive and demanding 18-hour operation, the yacht finally floated free from the rocks.

Crews expertly escorted the vessel back to Morecambe, where it was securely placed on a temporary mooring.

Lifeboat operations manager Paul Turner said: “Incidents like this call upon the full range of expertise from our volunteer crew, highlighting their unwavering commitment, determination, and resilience.

“On behalf of the RNLI, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to these exceptional individuals whose efforts made this rescue a success.

“A special thank you to partner agencies MRCC Holyhead, HM Coastguard Team Morecambe and Lancashire Police.”