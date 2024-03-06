Morecambe RNLI lifeboat and hovercraft called to rescue person stuck on sandbank in the bay

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft and lifeboat were called out to rescue a person stuck on a sandbank in Morecambe Bay.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 10:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

HM Coastguard requested the launch of both Morecambe RNLI vessels, the inshore rescue lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft at 2.15pm on Sunday (March 3).

The callout was to reports of a person stuck on a sandbank near Grange.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Morecambe RNLI volunteers headed to the area and conducted a full area search.

Most Popular
Morecambe RNLI lifeboat was called out to rescue a person stuck on a sandbank in Morecambe Bay.Morecambe RNLI lifeboat was called out to rescue a person stuck on a sandbank in Morecambe Bay.
Morecambe RNLI lifeboat was called out to rescue a person stuck on a sandbank in Morecambe Bay.

Nothing was found and the crew returned to station and prepared both vessels for service.

A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: “We would like to remind everyone that if you see someone in danger within the bay, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Related topics:MorecambeMorecambe Bay