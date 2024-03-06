Morecambe RNLI lifeboat and hovercraft called to rescue person stuck on sandbank in the bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HM Coastguard requested the launch of both Morecambe RNLI vessels, the inshore rescue lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft at 2.15pm on Sunday (March 3).

The callout was to reports of a person stuck on a sandbank near Grange.

The Morecambe RNLI volunteers headed to the area and conducted a full area search.

Nothing was found and the crew returned to station and prepared both vessels for service.