Morecambe RNLI hovercraft rescues young man with fractured ankle in the bay
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morecambe RNLI received a call for help at around 6.35pm on Monday, June 24.
A report had been received of a young man who had jumped off the Fisherman’s Jetty which had resulted in a fracture to the ankle.
Launch Authority James Morgan immediately authorised the crew of the hovercraft to launch and take a Helimed Paramedic.
They made their way towards the casualty and were joined by HM Coastguard.
The crew helped to place him on the stretcher and then the hovercraft.
North West Ambulance Service were waiting off the Oakley Road slipway at Heysham.
The hovercraft and crew handed over the injured man to the ambulance who then took over his care and support.
James Morgan from Morecambe RNLI said: “This was great partnership working with our colleagues from Coastguard, NWAS and Helimed which resulted in the safe and successful rescue of the young lad who has gone to receive the treatment he needs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.