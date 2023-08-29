Morecambe RNLI crews race to rescue person walking into sea off promenade

Morecambe hovercraft was already out in the bay when it was called to rescue a person seen walking into the sea. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.

His Majesty’s Coastguard called out Morecambe RNLI at 1.40pm on Sunday, August 27.

One person wearing dark coloured clothing had walked into the sea off Sandylands promenade.

Launch authority Chris Walton authorised the immediate deployment of Morecambe’s Hovercraft which was already out in the bay at that time.

Upon arrival at scene a fisherman was located who was safe and had an excellent understanding of the dangers on the bay.

He was left safe and well.

Coastguard were informed and the hovercraft returned back to the hover station to be made ready for the next call.