Morecambe RNLI crews called out after reports of person in water near Stone Jetty
Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to reports of a person in the water near to the Stone Jetty in Morecambe.
This was on Monday, June 10 at 11.02pm.
The volunteers launched the inshore rescue hovercraft.
Crew members conducted a full search of the area from the Stone Jetty to Heysham, alongside HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police.
There was nothing found in the search of the area and the team stood down.
The hovercraft was back at station and ready for service at 01.45am.
If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
