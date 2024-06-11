Morecambe RNLI crews called out after reports of person in water near Stone Jetty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to reports of a person in the water near to the Stone Jetty in Morecambe.

This was on Monday, June 10 at 11.02pm.

The volunteers launched the inshore rescue hovercraft.

Crew members conducted a full search of the area from the Stone Jetty to Heysham, alongside HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe RNLI crews were called out after reports of a person in the water near the Stone Jetty.

There was nothing found in the search of the area and the team stood down.

The hovercraft was back at station and ready for service at 01.45am.