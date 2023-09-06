Morecambe restaurant combines South African cuisine with music at special event

Guitarist Tony Cox will be playing at a Morecambe restaurant which is also serving South African food.

Tony Cox is a renowned acoustic guitarist who has won multiple awards for his virtuosic and eclectic style.

He is known for blending various genres such as folk, jazz, blues, classical, and African styles, creating a distinctive guitar style all his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be performing his original compositions as well as some classic tunes from the rich musical heritage of South Africa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will also feature delicious, traditional and contemporary dishes from the diverse and flavourful South African cuisine brought by owner and chef, Travis Hunter Dunlop.

The menu will be a five course journey of South African small plates to share.

First course is served at 7pm until just before the show starts at 8.30pm.