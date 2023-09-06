News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe restaurant combines South African cuisine with music at special event

An upcoming event at the Mad Hunter restaurant in Morecambe combines fine South African cuisine with music from brilliant South African guitar player, Tony Cox.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Guitarist Tony Cox will be playing at a Morecambe restaurant which is also serving South African food.

Tony Cox is a renowned acoustic guitarist who has won multiple awards for his virtuosic and eclectic style.

He is known for blending various genres such as folk, jazz, blues, classical, and African styles, creating a distinctive guitar style all his own.

He will be performing his original compositions as well as some classic tunes from the rich musical heritage of South Africa.

The event will also feature delicious, traditional and contemporary dishes from the diverse and flavourful South African cuisine brought by owner and chef, Travis Hunter Dunlop.

The menu will be a five course journey of South African small plates to share.

First course is served at 7pm until just before the show starts at 8.30pm.

Taking place on Thursday, September 21, at the Mad Hunter in Morecambe, tickets are £50 from https://www.themadhunterrestaurant.co.uk/reservations-hunter

