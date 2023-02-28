Go Burrito which was in the former Greenwoods menswear shop on Euston Road/Marine Road Morecambe is now vacant.

Go Burrito opened their third outlet in Morecambe in August 2021 after setting up on Church Street in Lancaster 12 years ago and at Edward Roberts Court at Lancaster University around six years ago.

The two storey traditional retail unit formerly occupied by Go Burrito, fully refurbished, is in one of Morecambe's best established retail areas.

The exterior of Go Burrito in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

The property is on a corner plot benefiting from access to the promenade to the front and side access placed at the entrance of the main shopping area.The accommodation is arranged over two floors with the ground floor providing dining/service space and the kitchen to the rear.The first floor comprises further dining space with excellent views across the bay and access to the public toilets.

Ground Floor: Dining Area - 64sqm / 688sqftBright ground floor eating area with contemporary styling and picture windows suitable for all catering purposes. Bi-Fold doors to the front allow for a great dining experience taking in the views across the bay.Kitchen - 13.26sqm / 143 sqftFitted with chip basket and extractor hood, three Polar commercial fridges, Rational iCombi Classic and washing facilities.Serving area placed outside the kitchen with serving counter.

First Floor: Further Dining Area - 22.43sqm / 241.47sqftFirst floor dining area is an extension of the ground floor with the window seat providing plenty of light and great views over the bay.Public Toilets - 10.4sqm / 107sqft

Terms - The remainder of a five year Internal Repairing lease at a current passing rent of £1,370 per calendar month / £16,440 per annum.

The side of the former Go Burrito property. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

Rateable Value - Currently £10,000 - Café and Premises and from April 2023 £10,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN tel: 01524 938546.

For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132038273#/?channel=COM_BUY

Looking out onto the bay from the eating area inside the property. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

Looking out onto the bay from the first floor dining area. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

The toilets at Go Burrito. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.