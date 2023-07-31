Morecambe residents bemoan ‘pitiful’ state of town’s much loved mosaic

Featuring Morecambe's motto 'Beauty Surrounds, Health Abounds', the mosaic was moved from its previous home in New Town Square outside the Arndale shopping centre in 2016.

It had been held in storage at White Lund until local artist Shane Johnstone started work restoring it.

The mosaic was reinstalled on a new plinth raised above the ground near Morecambe lifeboat station to stop it deteriorating in September 2022.

The Morecambe mosaic which was reinstalled near Morecambe lifeboat station in September 2022. Picture by Michelle Blade.

But pictures of the mosaic now show big cracks, and missing and mismatched tiles in the motto and some of the rose designs and scrolls.

Lynda MacFarlane said on Facebook: “The state of the mosaic now is pitiful. There are large areas of tiles missing, particularly around the ship’s sails, plus lots of smaller ones missing, as well as a lot of cracked ones. It’s a sad sight unfortunately.”

Nicole Scholes said: “No idea why it ever got moved. Created character in town. The kids loved it and was nice to look at. Now it’s flat, basic and boring.”

Helen Waner said: “Not all the broken or missing pieces have been replaced as that would be too big a job but they have been reset and the gaps filled in.

Some of the mosaic in Morecambe is cracked and damaged. Picture by Michelle Blade.

"Obviously doesn't look as good as it did in its younger days but none of us do!”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The mosaic was removed from New Town Square in 2016 to its current position on Morecambe promenade due to improvements to the pedestrianised part of the town centre.

“Following the move, the council engaged local artist Shane Johnstone, who also provides maintenance to other artworks on the promenade, to provide partial restoration of the mosaic in 2017.

“We continue to work closely with Shane to refurbish the mosaic and improve its appearance.

Some of the tiles that have been replaced as part of restoration work on the mosaic in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Blade.

“Last year, the mosaic was removed and re-laid on a raised, sloping plinth to protect the tiles from water ingress.

"Some minor repairs were also carried out to the mosaic during this work.