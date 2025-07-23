Morecambe residents asked to send letters of support for Westgate pharmacy to reopen

Residents of Westgate in Morecambe are being asked to send letters of support for a pharmacy to be reopened in the area.

Pharmacist Asim Iqbal said in a Facebook post: “Following the tragic closure of Boots Pharmacy Westgate (located on Braddon Close, next to Westgate Surgery), the community has sadly been left without a local chemist since its doors closed on February 2, 2024.

“We deeply believe that Westgate deserves accessible, reliable pharmaceutical services.

"However, our application to open a replacement pharmacy was recently rejected by the NHS—a decision we intend to appeal.

Boots Pharmacy Westgate, in Braddon Close next to Westgate surgery, shut last year.

“To strengthen our appeal, we must compellingly demonstrate the urgent need for a pharmacy in Westgate.

"We need your heartfelt testimony detailing real challenges experienced since the closure, such as:

• Difficulties travelling on foot, especially for elderly residents or those with mobility restrictions

• Inconvenient public transport, resulting in long detours to alternative pharmacies

• Excessive waiting times or delays

• Prescription or consultation delays, leaving patients anxious or unwell

“Please help us by sending a letter of support describing your experience—every voice counts. Be as specific as possible: include dates, transport routes, waiting times, or any impacts on health and daily life.

“Email letters of support to [email protected].

“Your stories can significantly influence the NHS’s decision and help restore essential care to our neighbourhood.

“Thank you for standing with us—together, we can bring back vital pharmacy services to Westgate.”

Customers were told to use alternative Boots stores in Morecambe Arndale Centre, Lancaster’s St Nicholas Arcades or Market Street, Carnforth.