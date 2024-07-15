Morecambe pupils 'shine' as they perform The Lion King

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 12:10 BST
Pupils at a Morecambe primary school have been learning all about the ‘Circle of Life’.

Year 6 children from Great Wood School amazed the school community with their production of The Lion King.

"Different opportunities on the school stage has developed their confidence and they have really shone,” said headteacher Mr John Ross.

"Seeing such growth is a pleasure for everyone in school.”

These pictures show children during their performance of The Lion King and the same children when they were in Reception class.

