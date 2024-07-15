Year 6 children from Great Wood School amazed the school community with their production of The Lion King.

"Different opportunities on the school stage has developed their confidence and they have really shone,” said headteacher Mr John Ross.

"Seeing such growth is a pleasure for everyone in school.”

These pictures show children during their performance of The Lion King and the same children when they were in Reception class.

1 . The Lion King at Great Wood School - Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . The Lion King at Great Wood School - Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . The Lion King at Great Wood School - Photo: Submit Photo Sales