Morecambe pub's festive market raises hundreds of pounds for charities

A Morecambe pub was transformed into a Christmas grotto for a fundraising festive market.

The William Mitchell raised £438 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St John’s Hospice, Lancaster, at its Christmas market.

Landlady Tricia Ulyatt, husband Steve, daughter Maria King and pub staff invited an array of local crafters and makers to showcase and sell home-made Christmas wreaths, festive flowers, candles, decorations, and beauty and food gifts among other seasonal treats.

Helping the busy event run smoothly were also members of Team King from Lancaster’s EE call centre, which is managed by Maria’s husband Ben King.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team at The William Mitchell and their patrons for the Christmas market donation. They have a long history – a decade – of supporting us through their annual summer fun day in August, which over the years has raised almost £35,000.

"To then receive this extra donation was an unexpected and much appreciated early Christmas present.”

About Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

1 . Festive market Seasonal sweet treats from Shannon of Chocolate Bouquets. . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Festive market Christmas crafts by Caz of Caz and Julia's Bowtique. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Festive market Glittering gifts by Carolyn of Cabazza's Bespoke Crafts. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales