News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Morecambe pub's festive market raises hundreds of pounds for charities

A Morecambe pub was transformed into a Christmas grotto for a fundraising festive market.
By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT

The William Mitchell raised £438 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St John’s Hospice, Lancaster, at its Christmas market.

Landlady Tricia Ulyatt, husband Steve, daughter Maria King and pub staff invited an array of local crafters and makers to showcase and sell home-made Christmas wreaths, festive flowers, candles, decorations, and beauty and food gifts among other seasonal treats.

Helping the busy event run smoothly were also members of Team King from Lancaster’s EE call centre, which is managed by Maria’s husband Ben King.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team at The William Mitchell and their patrons for the Christmas market donation. They have a long history – a decade – of supporting us through their annual summer fun day in August, which over the years has raised almost £35,000.

"To then receive this extra donation was an unexpected and much appreciated early Christmas present.”

About Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Seasonal sweet treats from Shannon of Chocolate Bouquets. .

1. Festive market

Seasonal sweet treats from Shannon of Chocolate Bouquets. . Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Christmas crafts by Caz of Caz and Julia's Bowtique.

2. Festive market

Christmas crafts by Caz of Caz and Julia's Bowtique. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Glittering gifts by Carolyn of Cabazza's Bespoke Crafts.

3. Festive market

Glittering gifts by Carolyn of Cabazza's Bespoke Crafts. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Helping mum Danielle was son Zachary from Dani's Homemade Gifts.

4. Festive market

Helping mum Danielle was son Zachary from Dani's Homemade Gifts. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambeSt John's Hospice