Morecambe pub with rooms chosen by The Times as one of UK's most stylish hotels by the beach

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Morecambe pub and hotel has made the headlines after featuring in a national newspaper guide to seaside hotels that ooze style.

The Bath Rooms and The Bath Tap is ‘thrilled’ to have been hand selected as one of the UK’s most stylish coastal hotels by The Times.

Headlined ‘28 of the UK’s most stylish hotels by the beach’, the Times article describes the accommodations that make the cut as ‘the boutique hotels that really shine in the summer — with easy-breezy spas, superb food and cocktails overlooking some of the UK’s loveliest beaches’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dropping in at number 13, the Northumberland Street Bath is singled out as ‘the best for a great-value weekender’.

One of the art deco inspired bedrooms at The Bath.One of the art deco inspired bedrooms at The Bath.
One of the art deco inspired bedrooms at The Bath.

The Bath reopened earlier this year after undergoing a £400k transformation into a craft bar with en suite hotel rooms upstairs.

Its rooms blend modern design with classic comfort, and are art deco inspired. The pub end is now a craft bar serving the ever popular chowder from Morecambe Bay Chowder Company.

Read More
One of Morecambe’s longest established restaurants to close its doors

“Lancashire’s coastline has been overlooked as a destination in the past but character-packed hotspot the Bath, a pub with rooms, is putting it on the map,” says The Times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Bath Tap and The Bath Rooms in Northumberland Street, Morecambe.The Bath Tap and The Bath Rooms in Northumberland Street, Morecambe.
The Bath Tap and The Bath Rooms in Northumberland Street, Morecambe.

"Opened in May 2024, this beachside hideaway has 11 doubles to bed down in, simply but stylishly decked out with geometric-print carpets, art deco-inspired headboards and jewel-coloured feature walls.

"The venue serves local Morecambe Bay chowder on Fridays and Saturdays, while the adjoining pub is now the Bath Tap, focusing on craft beers in a list featuring 70 per cent local producers.”

The guide adds: “Morecambe has a classic seafront promenade, sandcastle-worthy beaches and good old-fashioned ice cream, fish and chips.”

Posting on their Facebook page, the Bath said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have been featured in The Times. We have been hand selected as one of the UK’s most stylish hotels by the beach!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The pub serves the ever popular chowder from Morecambe Bay Chowder Company.The pub serves the ever popular chowder from Morecambe Bay Chowder Company.
The pub serves the ever popular chowder from Morecambe Bay Chowder Company.

“As a new business in Morecambe, one of our main aims is to attract more visitors to this beautiful part of the country to experience all that Morecambe Bay has to offer.

“We are so excited to be a part of this community and for all the amazing things to come in Morecambe’s future.”

Related topics:MorecambeMorecambe BayLancashireFacebook