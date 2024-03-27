Morecambe pub set to reopen after £200k refurb welcomes popular chowder company on board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Bay Chowder Co is well known around Morecambe and Lancaster by selling chowder from a travelling stall.

Pete Stephenson from Morecambe Bay Chowder Co said: “Delighted to announce our partnership at The Bath Morecambe co-owned by the Robinson and Howard families.

“Tom and I met after you told me about his fantastic micropub - The Wobbly Cobbler in Lancaster. I dropped off a delivery to try and we’ve enjoyed working together ever since.

Work is continuing at The Bath in Morecambe ahead of its reopening.

“We both share a belief that local business can not only create happy and meaningful jobs. But can strengthen communities and help make us proud of where we live.

“It is so exciting for us that soon all the chowder we serve you on the Promenade, at The Bath Tap or elsewhere will be cooked at this historic building right in the heart of Morecambe.

“The development is now entering into the final stages. We can’t wait for you to see what we are creating for you.”

The Bath on Northumberland Street has been closed for a £200,000 refurbishment for several months but is due to reopen as a pub, with rooms on the upper floors, and with

Pete Stephenson from Morecambe Bay Chowder Co with Tom Robinson from The Bath.

Morecambe Bay Chowder Co cooking food from its kitchen.

The pub will reopen as The Bath Tap.

The Bath Morecambe said: “The cat is finally out of the bag! We’re super excited for the future and our partnership with Morecambe Bay Chowder, good times ahead!