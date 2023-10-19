Morecambe pub reveals date for its appearance on TV's The Hotel Inspector with Alex Polizzi
A Morecambe pub will achieve national fame when it appears on TV at the end of this month.
Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector presenter Alex Polizzi spent time at The York earlier this year giving advice to landlords Gemma and Gareth Gardner.
Alex also helped to give the Lancaster Road pub a makeover.
The York said: “We'll be tuning in at the same time as the rest of the nation. The anticipation is palpable, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share our story with everyone.
"Though admittedly, we're also a little nervous. Will you be watching with us?”
The York’s episode of the show will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on October 31.