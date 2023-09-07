Morecambe pub raises over £3k for cancer charity at annual family fun day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bank holiday weekend event, organised by the pub’s landlady Tricia Ulyatt, husband Steve and daughter Maria King, featured live music by local gigging bands and vocalists, all of which gave their time and talent for free, a variety of stalls, hook-a-duck, lucky dip and other games plus face painting, a barbecue and tombola.
The fun day has been a fixture of The William Mitchell’s events calendar since 2013, making this year’s party in the pub’s garden its ninth as the Covid pandemic forced postponement in 2020 and 2021.
Over this time, the pub and its patrons have raised almost £35,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team at The William Mitchell and to all its patrons for organising and supporting what has become a much loved annual event.
“The fun day has helped us fund some fantastic local projects, including in June bringing AI to the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help with early lung cancer detection.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.