Morecambe pub raises over £3k for cancer charity at annual family fun day

The bank holiday weekend event, organised by the pub’s landlady Tricia Ulyatt, husband Steve and daughter Maria King, featured live music by local gigging bands and vocalists, all of which gave their time and talent for free, a variety of stalls, hook-a-duck, lucky dip and other games plus face painting, a barbecue and tombola.

The fun day has been a fixture of The William Mitchell’s events calendar since 2013, making this year’s party in the pub’s garden its ninth as the Covid pandemic forced postponement in 2020 and 2021.

Over this time, the pub and its patrons have raised almost £35,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The staff team from The William Mitchell who organised and hosted the family fun day for the ninth time.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team at The William Mitchell and to all its patrons for organising and supporting what has become a much loved annual event.

“The fun day has helped us fund some fantastic local projects, including in June bringing AI to the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help with early lung cancer detection.”