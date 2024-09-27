Morecambe pub makes it into CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Eric Bartholomew in Euston Road is listed in the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025 after being acclaimed for the quality of its real ale.
Morecambe CAMRA branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.
They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.
“I am delighted that The Eric Bartholomew has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members,” said Rob McLean, pub manager.
“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.
“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”
A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Eric Bartholomew deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2025.
“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere are likely to be of an equally high standard.”