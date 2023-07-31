Morecambe pub holds family fun day for people to ‘Meet the Landlord and Landlady’

Morecambe pub The York previously known as The York Hotel, has undergone a refurbishment of its bedrooms and a full rebrand.

As part of the owners’ ongoing journey to secure the pub’s future as a community pub, they are holding an open day for people to come and see what they are all about.

The event on Tuesday (August 1) will run from 2pm-6pm and there will be lots of free games and activities for the kids including kids darts and a sand art station for the first

Landlord Gareth Gardner, son Ben Gardner, Landlady Gemma Gardner at The York in Morecambe.

25 children.

There will also be a barbecue with a free burger or sausage for the first 80 customers.

Gemma and Gareth Gardner took on The York Hotel in 2021 with no prior experience of running a pub.

The pub had gone through 10 landlords in as many years before Gareth and Gemma took over, but they believe this pub can be a real gem in the heart of the community and this event is a way of showcasing what The York is all about.

Despite taking on the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills, they have managed to keep their doors open for locals and have now renamed the pub as The York to mark the pub entering a new era.