A swastika symbol and ‘Sieg heil’ slogan was sprayed on the memorial last weekend, sparking alarm, dismay, offence and anger – and calls for action.

Councillors, residents, people in businesses and regeneration, and police were among those attending the protest on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Lancaster Councillor Roger Dennison said: “One of the most horrific aspects of this is that it involved a Nazi symbol and slogan on a monument to those who fought Nazism. I think one of the important things is, again, to remember all those people who fought fascism. And to continue to fight extremism in all forms.”

Councillors, members of the public and police at the Morecambe War Memorial vandalism protest event. Picture: Robbie Macdonald LDRS.

A minute’s silence was observed, as a mark of respect to the servicemen named on the memorial, which was cleaned by council workers after the recent attack.

Labour Councillor Joanne Ainscough said: “This attack is disgusting. My great-uncle’s name is on the war memorial – he was L J Artis.

"He was in the Seaforth Highlanders and was killed at Monte Casino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right-wing politics is on the rise across the world. This looks pre-meditated. It does not look like a kid did this. Previous graffiti has targeted the Pride event. It’s not just this location.”

Anthony Padgett from Morecambe attended the protest at Morecambe War Memorial against racist graffiti. PictureL Robbie Macdonald LDRS.

Malcolm Brown, secretary of the Morecambe and Heysham branch of Royal British Legion said: “I was first made aware of this on Facebook. I wasn’t aware of the details until I saw some photographs.

“Quite frankly, it’s disgusting and disrespectful that this should be done to a monument commemorating servicemen who died doing their duty.”

Leader of Lancaster City Council Labour Councillor Phillip Black said: “I’m sure you are all disgusted by this vandalism. We are gathered here to show there is no place for these sentiments in our community. We stand together to represent the whole community and will face-down Nazism and extremism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the ceremony, Green Councillor Caroline Jackson, deputy leader of the city council, said: “The vandalism of the memorial was appalling. I come from a family which was very much involved with World War Two. I’m glad the community is here today, saying they want to work together and don’t want hatred and division.

Labour Councillor Joanne Ainscough at Morecambe War Memorial protesting against the vandalism. Picture: Robbie Macdonald LDRS.

“Hitler targeted many communities including travellers and disabled people. It’s seems to be easy for some people to hate others. But we need love.”

Morecambe man Anthony Padgett, who is Jewish, grew up in the town and attended Morecambe High School as a youngster. Today, he works in range of arts activities and created The Praying Shell sculpture at Morecambe Bay.

He said: “In Germany, the Nazis displaced one side of my family in Hamburg. There are various stories about that era from my relatives.

“The rise of fascism starts with single events and then escalates. I think it is important to take a stand at the start, not at the end.