Morecambe promenade property which has been a cafe since 1947 for sale priced under £70k

A closed Morecambe cafe which often won 5 star online reviews is on the market for offers in the region of £69,950.

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

Located opposite the Eric Morecambe statue, The Lighthouse Cafe was extremely popular for its uniquely furnished and well thought out interior, great food and fantastic customer service.

Temporaily closed, the cafe is now being sold as a going concern including all furnishings and equipment needed to carry on the business.

The well known Marine Road Central premises has housed a cafe and restaurant since 1947 under the different guises of Smith's, Eric's and now the Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse Cafe is for sale with Fisher Wrathall Commercial at 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

Full property details here

The premises has a uniquely decorated and well thought out interior.

1. The Lighthouse Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The premises has a uniquely decorated and well thought out interior.

The cafe is located opposite the Eric Morecambe statue.

2. The Lighthouse Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The cafe is located opposite the Eric Morecambe statue.

The cafe's colourful and quirky interior.

3. The Lighthouse Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The cafe's colourful and quirky interior.

The cafe is being sold as a going concern to include all furnishings and equipment in order to carry on the business.

4. The Lighthouse Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The cafe is being sold as a going concern to include all furnishings and equipment in order to carry on the business.

