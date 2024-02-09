Morecambe promenade property that is home to popular Eric's Cafe goes up for sale

245, Marine Road Central in Morecambe is a high street retail property which according to agents Lancastrian Estates, Lancaster, is a superb investment opportunity, close to the Eden site, opposite Eric Morecambe on Morecambe's prom and with an established tenancy in place.

Key features:

*Popular sea front cafe

*Established tenancy

*Retail Class E (Formerly A3)

*Large level access cafe

*Three separate WC’s including one accessible

*Rear fire exit

*Versatile space in prime location

*Superb promenade facing position

*Transport and travel links

*Close to Eden site

An established and well respected local business, Eric's cafe could not be in a better position.

The curved glass frontage is elegant and eye catching. The front door is central.

All the accommodation is to the ground floor making this a great and accessible establishment.

There is a generous run of counter and cold shelf space to the right which opens to the rear catering kitchen.

The cafe has plenty of dining space both to the front and the rear.

There is a combination of fitted dining booths and free standing table space making it versatile.

There is an accessible WC to the rear with baby change facilities and a further two separate WCs.

Fire exit doors open to the road at the back.

The cafe has gas central heating with a gas combination boiler situated in a cupboard on the rear wall. It has 3 phase electric.

There is space to the front for four tables and chairs.

Lancastrian Estates, Lancaster said: “With Eric to bring you sunshine (and customers) everyday this really is a prime Morecambe location on Marine Road Central.

"The position is so well placed for everything Morecambe has to offer now and in the future.

"The Eden project will be just a walk away. This is the heart of Morecambe.”

To view the property contact agents Lancastrian Estates, Lancaster tel: 01524 555800.

To view the listing visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144264005#/?channel=COM_BUY

1 . Morecambe promenade building for sale The exterior of the building which is home to Eric's Cafe in Morecambe, opposite the popular Eric Morecambe statue. Photo: Lancastrian Estates, Lancaster Photo Sales

2 . Morecambe promenade building for sale Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe is popular with tourists in the town. Photo: Lancastrian Estates, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . Morecambe promenade building for sale The cafe has plenty of dining space both to the front and the rear. Photo: Lancastrian Estates, Lancaster Photo Sales