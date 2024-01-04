Morecambe Promenade Orchestra celebrate new year with Viennese concert

Morecambe’s Promenade Concert Orchestra are holding their new year Viennese concert at The Platform on January 28.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras New Years Day Concert from the fabulous 150 year old Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein dates back to 1939.

It is one of the most famous concerts in the world and broadcast in well over 100 countries.

The Promenade Concert Orchestra continues this and its own tradition from Vienna by celebrating the New Year with well known music from the Strauss family and associates as well as a few

An aerial view of Morecambe Promenade Concert Orchestra performing at The Platform in Morecambe.

surprises to pop open the champagne bottle!

The orchestra is pleased to announce a welcome return to soprano soloist, Rowena Thornton, to sing some appropriate arias and songs as well as welcoming back the

Turning Point Theatre Arts of Lancaster to dance as choreographed by their tutor, Gail Johnstone.

The programme includes a Johann Strauss opera overture, Indigo and the Forty Thieves, Accelerations waltz, Loreley-Rhein-Klange waltz and the Blue Danube waltz, plus brother, Josef Strauss

The cellos and bass in Morecambe Promenade Concert Orchestra.

Village Swallows waltz and father Johann’s Radetzsky March.

The Turning Point Theatre Arts dancers will appear with Hans Christian Lumbye’s Champagne Galop from the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen and from Berlin’s Paul Lincke, his Turkish

Intermezzo-On the Bosphorus, as well as in the Blue Danube and Radetzsky March.

Rowena Thornton will be singing arias from Vienna’s Mozart operas, Marriage of Figaro and the Abduction of the Seraglio-with its Turkish/Moorish connections, the Musetta waltz song from La

Boheme and from the Viennese commissioned La Rondine, Magda’s waltz song for Doretta by Puccini.

Tickets £16 adults, accompanied child free.