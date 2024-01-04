Morecambe Promenade Orchestra celebrate new year with Viennese concert
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras New Years Day Concert from the fabulous 150 year old Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein dates back to 1939.
It is one of the most famous concerts in the world and broadcast in well over 100 countries.
The Promenade Concert Orchestra continues this and its own tradition from Vienna by celebrating the New Year with well known music from the Strauss family and associates as well as a few
surprises to pop open the champagne bottle!
The orchestra is pleased to announce a welcome return to soprano soloist, Rowena Thornton, to sing some appropriate arias and songs as well as welcoming back the
Turning Point Theatre Arts of Lancaster to dance as choreographed by their tutor, Gail Johnstone.
The programme includes a Johann Strauss opera overture, Indigo and the Forty Thieves, Accelerations waltz, Loreley-Rhein-Klange waltz and the Blue Danube waltz, plus brother, Josef Strauss
Village Swallows waltz and father Johann’s Radetzsky March.
The Turning Point Theatre Arts dancers will appear with Hans Christian Lumbye’s Champagne Galop from the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen and from Berlin’s Paul Lincke, his Turkish
Intermezzo-On the Bosphorus, as well as in the Blue Danube and Radetzsky March.
Rowena Thornton will be singing arias from Vienna’s Mozart operas, Marriage of Figaro and the Abduction of the Seraglio-with its Turkish/Moorish connections, the Musetta waltz song from La
Boheme and from the Viennese commissioned La Rondine, Magda’s waltz song for Doretta by Puccini.
Tickets £16 adults, accompanied child free.
Visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform for tickets.