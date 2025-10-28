Morecambe Promenade Concert Orchestra family favourites being performed in November

The audience have voted, the Morecambe-based Promenade Concert Orchestra has listened and will perform Family Favourites this November.

The award-winning orchestra invited its audience members to request music of their own choice for its latest concert and the results will be heard on November 23 at The Platform in Morecambe.

The varied programme begins With a Song in my Heart and includes a Glenn Miller medley and the South Pacific favourite, Some Enchanted Evening.

Among the musical items newly arranged by the orchestra’s conductor and founder, Howard Rogerson, will be You never bring me flowers, sung by his wife, mezzo soprano, Val Baulard, whose career has included performances at Glyndebourne.

Along with Dennis Wright, Howard has arranged the performance of Ivor Novello’s Shine through my Dreams too from the 1935 musical, Glamorous Night.

The afternoon concert will also feature a violin solo by Julian Cann during Meditation, from the opera Thais, while harpist, AnnaKate Pearson will perform A Farewell to Stromness for harp solo by Peter Maxwell Davies.

Lucia’s Dance by Julian Davies, specially commissioned by the Promenade Concert Orchestra in 2018, will be a highlight of the programme too.

Established in 2007, the Promenade Concert Orchestra features professional, semi-professional and excellent amateur musicians from the Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal area.

Family Favourites heralds the start of the orchestra's 2025-2026 season which also includes a New Year Viennese Concert on January 25, Music from the Palm Court on March 22 and Music from the Films on May 27.

Family Favourites takes place at 3pm on November 23. Tickets are priced £18 and accompanied children can attend for free. To book, phone The Platform box office on 01524 582803; email [email protected] or visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform

For more information about the orchestra, visit https://promenadeconcertorchestra.org.uk/