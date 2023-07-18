The planters have been on the promenade for four years now and have benefitted from the addition of bike racks last year, and unique benches this year.

Once the benches were added to the planters it was obvious that the planters had “weathered down” a bit too much and, as a result, Morecambe BID approached Lakeland Paints as they are a local company but, more importantly, all their paints are free of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), odour-free, water-based, vegan-friendly and 100% eco-friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VOCs are chemicals, seriously bad for your health and need to be avoided wherever possible – and chemical free paint is the ideal option.

One of the planters on Morecambe promenade is painted with eco-friendly fence stain.

VOCs are in many household products - including paints - and cause Danish Painters Syndrome, Sick Building Syndrome, asthma, allergies and cancer.

Ian West, founder and managing director of Lakeland Paints, said: “Back in 1985, all paints were smelly paints, so we spent six years developing the world's first odourless, organic, eco-friendly VOC-free paints and varnishes called ECOS for healthy homes, gardens, nurseries, babies and the pregnant.

“33 years on we stay true to our promise, making the same super quality eco-friendly paints at our workshop in Heysham for everyone - including those with health issues like asthma, allergies, CFS, and MCS – or those who simply don’t like the smell of paint or creosote!”Ruth Wilkinson, Chair of Morecambe BID, said: “ We are very grateful to the team at Lakeland Paints for their generous donation of paint supplies, and of course to our willing volunteers who helped us in painting the planters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really hope the residents and visitors of Morecambe are pleased with the results, which bring colour to the prom area and Victoria Street”.

The planters on Morecambe promenade have been given an eco-friendly makeover.

Over the course of two weeks BID and the volunteers managed to paint all the planters in five colours – indigo, blue, lavender, lilac and red cedar.