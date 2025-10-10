Morecambe project wants to capture first hand experience of people's roles in World War Two

Morecambe Heritage is excited to announce its latest project and exhibition ‘Morecambe’s D-Day & VE Day memories’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project will run for the next twelve months and will aim to capture and display the memories of those in the local community old enough to have seen active service during World War Two.

A spokesman for Morecambe Heritage said: “We are interested to try to capture the first-hand experience of the full range of roles that people carried out during the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not just the Servicemen and women, but also the girls that worked on the land, in factories, as nurses, and in the auxiliary services.

Morecambe Heritage wants to capture first-hand experience of the full range of roles that people carried out during World War Two.

“Or the Bevan Boys who worked down the mines, and all those many others who were in reserved occupations, or contributed to the war effort in their own unique way.

“And of course, time is now of the essence, since most living Vets who were old enough to contribute to the war effort are in their late nineties; a point that Heritage Lottery acknowledged in providing

funding for the project.

“The project will use local young people to conduct the interviews, which will be edited into short films, and displayed on YouTube; and also displayed here at the Heritage Centre as an exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, if you are such a person, or if you know of anyone who has a story which fits this project, please let us know!”

Call in to the Heritage Centre, Unit 29 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, or contact David Evans tel: 07916 980451 or email [email protected].

Morecambe’s D-Day & VE Day Memories is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.